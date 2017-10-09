Gran Turismo Sport's Limited-Time Demo is Playable Now

Good news for racing fans who also happen to be PlayStation Plus subscribers: Gran Turismo Sport's four-day free demo is now available to play. Weighing in at a beefy 48-gigabyte download, the demo opens players up to most, if not all, of the features that'll be included in the full game, including the singleplayer campaign, the series-new online multiplayer Sport mode, free-play Arcade mode (including 2-player split-screen, hooray), a much-requested livery editor, and Scapes photo mode. Considering GT Sport's full release is only a week away, it's safe to say that the Gran Turismo seen in this week's demo is a pretty accurate portrayal of the real thing.

What's more, any progress made in the demo will carry over to the full game, giving Plus members a leg up on their car-collecting, virtual racing career. Avid GT players will want to act quickly since the demo ends at 11 a.m. ET this Thursday, Oct. 12.

For PS Plus members, the GT Sport demo is available for download now on the PlayStation Store.

Gran Turismo Sport is out Oct. 17 for PlayStation 4. The Drive's first impressions of the closed beta from earlier this year can be found here.