2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake to be Auctioned for Las Vegas First Responders

The Super Snake option brings the power rating of this Mustang’s 5.4-liter Modular V-8 engine up to 605 along with a fiberglass ram-air hood, carbon fiber front splitter and skirts, six-piston Baer brakes, upgraded suspension, an aluminum driveshaft, a 3.73 differential, cat-back exhaust, and of course, an appearance package with lots of Shelby badging.



“All of us at Barrett-Jackson are overwhelmed with grief and sorrow for the victims and their families,” said Davis in a press release. “As stories continue to unfold, we’re in awe of the first responders and the miraculous effort they put forth to illustrate once again what makes our country and our people special.”



This isn’t the only thing Barrett-Jackson is doing to benefit those affected by the Las Vegas shooting. It’s also arranging on-site donation opportunities and offering two free tickets for the auction to first responders who show proper identification at the Mandalay Bay box office.



If you’re interested in the car, it will be sold at approximately 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 21. If you want to see how much the car goes for, you can watch the auction live on the Discovery Channel.