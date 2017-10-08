The VW Jetta Smyth Ute Project Gets a Facelift

So far most of our attention has been directed to the back of our Volkswagen Jetta—specifically, the process of turning it into a Ute with the Smyth Performance kit. Now that this is done aside from some minor bodywork, we can do a little bit of work on the front end. The car came with a dented right front fender. The right headlight was slightly damaged as well, with a broken adjuster that pointed down about two feet in front of the car. Aside from that, the standard headlights for the American Jetta are simply terrible. It was time to replace both of these parts. Since the front bumper cover has to come off for either job, I decided to do both of them at the same time.

Justin Hughes

Numerous aftermarket headlight options exist thanks to the popularity of the VW Jetta. I went with one of the more affordable options, a set of Euro-spec headlights by DNA Motoring. Not only would these work better than the original lights, the black housing would look good, and they also included the integrated fog lights that American models didn't get. To operate them I also ordered a Euro headlight switch. This also enables the parking lights to be operated separately from the headlights, like any other car on the road rather than the basic on/off switch that comes with the Jetta. The switch arrived first and was the easiest car part I have ever installed. No tools are required. Simply push the dial in, twist it half a click clockwise, and the stock switch pulls right out. Unplug it, plug the new switch in, slide it into the dashboard, and you're done. It's so easy, and the switches are so cheap, every VW owner should have one. They came without bulbs, so I needed to stock up on them—H4 for the high/low beam, 1156 turn signals, 194 city (parking) lights, and H3 fog lights. I plugged the new lights into the wiring harness. The headlights and turn signals worked, but the city lights and fog lights did not. Come to find out I need an additional wiring harness to enable the fog lights. That will be a future project, as well as wiring up the city lights to become the new front parking lights.

Justin Hughes