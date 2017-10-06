Range Rover Sport Gets Updates Including a Plug-In Hybrid Option
There's a Range Rover Sport for everyone.
Jaguar Land Rover has introduced its first commercially-available plug-in vehicle, the Range Rover Sport PHEV. The plug-in hybrid variant of the 2018 Range Rover Sport which will be labeled P400e is far from a compromise.
The 85 kW electric motor joins forces with a 2.0-liter petrol engine to produce a total of 398 horsepower and 472 foot-pounds of torque. It gets an all-electric range of 31 miles and the 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery has a rapid charging time of 2 hours and 45 minutes. A mobile app will allow you to check the charging status of your Range Rover Sport P400e while it’s plugged in. It should all make for a capable, high-tech SUV that’s worthy of its Range Rover name.
In addition to adding the plug-in hybrid variant, every Range Rover Sport is getting a facelift. Revised styling continues a sporty, yet rugged look with new LED headlights. The interior is upgraded with the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. According to Land Rover, it’s not just an infotainment system, it’s a “twin high-definition touchscreen digital butler.” Fancy, no?
There’s also a potent new Range Rover Sport SVR performance variant. The SVR will pack 567 horsepower and sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 4.3 seconds. It makes the most out of the fresh facelift with a sportier appearance and some generous use of carbon fiber highlighting the SUV’s respectable performance.
So whether you’re hitting the track or going off-road, there’s a Range Rover Sport for you. As a bonus, they’re pretty good for just driving on normal roads, too.
- RELATEDPlug-In Hybrid Range Rover, Range Rover Sport Coming in 2018Land Rover says the new models will be introduced in March of next year.READ NOW
- RELATEDJaguar Land Rover to Offer Electric or Hybrid Powertrain on Every New Model Starting in 2020JLR joins Volvo in going all-in on electrified mobility.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Rotten Range Rover Derelict Was Completely RestoredIf you've got the cash, Land Rover Classic Works will do anything.READ NOW
- RELATEDRange Rover Makes the Best SUV in the WorldHere's where we lay it out for you.READ NOW
- RELATEDLand Rover to Launch 'Road Rover' Line of S-Class-Fighting Electric Crossovers, Report SaysThe first model could debut as soon as 2019.READ NOW