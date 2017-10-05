New Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Gets Mechanical and Aesthetic Upgrades
The Black variant brings even more attitude to Triumph's baddest bike.
On the same day that Triumph unveiled the all-new Bonneville Speedmaster cruiser, the British brand introduced a new version of the popular Bonneville Bobber. While the new Speedmaster is like a more comfortable, practical version of the Bobber, the all-new 2018 Bonneville Bobber Black turns up the attitude and performance that people love about this motorcycle.
Having sold over 6,000 units since it hit dealers this spring, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber is the brand’s fastest-selling motorcycle in its 115-year history.
The Bonneville Bobber takes a minimalist approach to its modern classic expertise. Triumph calls it a “genuine factory custom” and it’s powered by the Bonneville 1,200cc parallel-twin engine which makes 77 horsepower and 78.2 foot-pounds of torque, with a special Bobber tune putting more torque and power lower in the rev range. The new Bonneville Bobber Black shares that engine along with the chassis and hidden monotube rear suspension but comes with several mechanical and aesthetic upgrades.
The most noticeable difference in the Bobber Black is the blacked-out look that its name suggests. Available in either Jet Black or Matte Black, the tank, bodywork, engine, exhaust, and almost everything else is black. The next most noticeable upgrade is the fat front tire which has a size of 130/90-16 compared to the 100/90-19 found on the front of a standard Bonneville Bobber. Other upgrades to the front end include Brembo two-piston, dual-disc brakes, and a thicker 47mm Showa front fork.
The Bonneville Bobber black also has a simple new cruise control system. It’s one button on the left handlebar that you push once to turn on, again to set the speed, and again to turn it off. While it could be considered over-simplified, this is refreshing compared to some of the more complicated cruise systems in the motorcycle world.
So with all of these cool upgrades, why would anyone choose a Bonneville Bobber over a Bonneville Bobber Black? There are two disadvantages to the new model which could be significant depending on your priorities. The Bobber Black is 21 pounds heavier than the standard bike, which will make it slightly harder to wield than the Bonneville Bobber. The second downside is the obvious extra cost that will come along with the mechanical upgrades and badder attitude. Pricing isn’t out yet, but it’s safe to say the Bonneville Bobber Black will cost more than the Bonneville Bobber, which starts at $11,900.
