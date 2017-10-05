New Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black Gets Mechanical and Aesthetic Upgrades

Having sold over 6,000 units since it hit dealers this spring, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber is the brand’s fastest-selling motorcycle in its 115-year history.

The Bonneville Bobber takes a minimalist approach to its modern classic expertise. Triumph calls it a “genuine factory custom” and it’s powered by the Bonneville 1,200cc parallel-twin engine which makes 77 horsepower and 78.2 foot-pounds of torque, with a special Bobber tune putting more torque and power lower in the rev range. The new Bonneville Bobber Black shares that engine along with the chassis and hidden monotube rear suspension but comes with several mechanical and aesthetic upgrades.



The most noticeable difference in the Bobber Black is the blacked-out look that its name suggests. Available in either Jet Black or Matte Black, the tank, bodywork, engine, exhaust, and almost everything else is black. The next most noticeable upgrade is the fat front tire which has a size of 130/90-16 compared to the 100/90-19 found on the front of a standard Bonneville Bobber. Other upgrades to the front end include Brembo two-piston, dual-disc brakes, and a thicker 47mm Showa front fork.