Fast & Furious 9 Announced for 2020 Release

Universal Studios announced that the now eight-installment-strong Fast & Furious film franchise will receive yet another entry, planned for release on April 10, 2020, according to a post Wednesday on the official Fast & Furious Facebook page.

No details have been released on the film yet, though a return of everyone's favorite cast of characters is likely, as the franchise has not experimented with side stories since the third film, 2006's Tokyo Drift, which is also the lowest-grossing of all Fast & Furious films.

The film series is set to terminate after the 10th film, but with the release date for the ninth film only just announced, the final movie may be another couple years beyond that.