Fast & Furious 9 Announced for 2020 Release
You thought F8 was the end? Nope, there's more.
Universal Studios announced that the now eight-installment-strong Fast & Furious film franchise will receive yet another entry, planned for release on April 10, 2020, according to a post Wednesday on the official Fast & Furious Facebook page.
No details have been released on the film yet, though a return of everyone's favorite cast of characters is likely, as the franchise has not experimented with side stories since the third film, 2006's Tokyo Drift, which is also the lowest-grossing of all Fast & Furious films.
The film series is set to terminate after the 10th film, but with the release date for the ninth film only just announced, the final movie may be another couple years beyond that.
The Fast & Furious franchise is planned to expand before it ends with the tenth film, however. A former producer of the BBC's Top Gear is in charge of bringing the film's stunts to life as part of a series of globe-touring arena shows, under the name Fast & Furious Live. These arena shows are set to introduce new characters, and tell a tie-in tale set after the events of The Fate of the Furious.
In addition to live shows, the franchise is returning to the digital realm, as the head of Slightly Mad Studios, the maker of Project Cars, has hinted that the studio is developing a licensed Fast & Furious game, as part of the franchise's foray back into video games, where it has struggled in the past. Whether the game in development will be a standalone title, telling a new story of its own, or a tie-in to the story of the upcoming Fast 9 (or live arena shows) is uncertain.
Slightly Mad Studios has not yet commented upon The Drive's inquiry to this matter. Should we hear from them, our readers will be the first to know of developments.
