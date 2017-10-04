Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-Roader Santa Fe Sport Concept Has Way Too Long a Name

When you think of a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossover, you’re more likely to think of a mom loading up her kids in a mall parking lot rather than rock climbing at Moab, and you wouldn’t be wrong to think that way. However, Hyundai wants to win over the hearts of off-road nuts at SEMA with this concept called the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-Roader Santa Fe Sport Concept.



This ridiculously named concept is covered in black and grey camouflage, presumably to mask the fact that what we’re looking at is a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport which is not exactly an off-roader in stock form. The camo is broken up by “Hyundai” graphics on the sides and large Rockstar logos on the rear quarters. Multiple LED light bars are added which seem to have become requirements for custom off-road vehicles.