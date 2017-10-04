Porsche Mission E Spotted in the Wild
The first Mission E on the road has been sighted wearing its production body with pride.
Photographers from Autocar recently spotted the 2020 Porsche Mission E testing in Weissach, Germany, the location of Porsche's research and development center.
This is the best look yet at the production version of Porsche's first electric car, set to go on sale in 2019. While its new look so far isn't nearly as beefy as the concept, the Mission E's design fits in well with the rest of Porsche's lineup. It also seems to be taking styling cues from the Panamera sedan, the car is one step up from in the Porsche's price bracket.
Besides the blacked-out exterior, the only camouflage on this test mule is the exhaust system on the rear, which isn't necessary on an electric car.
Autocar also talked to Company Chairman Oliver Blume, who confirmed that the Mission E will receive wireless software updates to increase power and other performance aspects. The car is also capable of Level 4 autonomy, negating need for driver attention in most traffic situations, although long-distance autonomous driving is still years away.
While the Mission E may rustle some jimmies in the Porsche purist crowd, it's a great step in the right direction for Performance EVs. It's also one of the first electric cars to make Tesla nervous, an enthusiast EV set to dethrone the mighty Model S.
