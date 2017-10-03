Study Shows that McLaren Is Britain's Fastest Growing Company

McLaren Automotive topped the charts this year, reporting sales of more than £649 million, or about $860 million year-over-year, beating out other British companies including IM Group and Telereal Trillium.

Companies were ranked as part of The Sunday Times' Top Track 250, a British survey that stacks up U.K.-registered private companies based on sales figures and other factors. It measures growth from October to October, and this year's figures were released Monday. For context, the only other car manufacturer to make the list was Aston Martin, which came in at 9th place.

McLaren attributes its success to increased North American and European demand, helping sales rise by 44 percent last year. Out of that sales revenue increase, the company saw nearly £9.2 million in profits, equivalent to about $12.2 million in the U.S., marking four years in a row of profitability.