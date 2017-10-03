Electric Car Sales Jump 74 Percent in New York





The Drive Clean Rebate is part of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York by 40 percent by 2030. The state government is also contributing to this goal with a plan to almost double the number of public charging stations in New York from 1,700 to 3,000 in 2018. Those extra charging stations planned will be good for the many New Yorkers who are quickly adopting plug-in vehicles.



This successful incentive is further evidence that high costs are one of the biggest factors in the slow adoption of electrified cars. Electric and plug-in hybrids are the fastest-selling cars on the used market with drivers more willing to buy them after they’ve taken a depreciation hit. If you’re wondering when alternative-fuel cars will really take off, wait until the costs before incentives come down to truly be equal or lower than conventional internal-combustion engine counterparts.