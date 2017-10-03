This Huge Car Collection Is Ridiculous, and It's for Sale

Larry Klairmont isn't your average 90-year-old. Klairmont is one of the most successful real estate agents in Chicago, having scored a spot Chicago Association of Realtors Hall of Fame in 2015 and founding his own business. He uses the serious cash he makes to contribute to charities like The Boys and Girls Club, and amass his insane car collection. Now the realtor is auctioning off more than 40 of his strangest cars at the Mecum Original Spring Classic on Oct. 7.

Klairmont's assortment of vehicles isn't just filled with classic Ferraris, either. His garage housed more than 319 rare and unusual cars in his garage as of 2016, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The first vehicle up for sale is a 1950 Crazy Cruiser food cart, complete with sinks and a working grill. If you need something to pull it, consider Klairmont's coach built International 4700 truck, which has been fitted with custom lighting, airhorns, roof spoiler, and a chopped top. Or perhaps you want to haul your new food cart home. In that case, you need to buy Klairmont's 1949 Ford F6 Stake Bed truck.