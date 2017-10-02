This $1.5 Million Lamborghini Miura S Is an Actual Barn Find

No matter what comes out of Santa'Agata in the next decade, the original Lamborghini Miura S will always be (subjectively) the best looking supercar ever. Often viewed as the granddaddy of them all, it purely served form over function in a way that's still desirable more than 40 years later. Lustful Bertone styling and a glorious soundtrack make it more of a mistress than a mode of transportation, and an all-original example of the Italian exotic has popped up on the market with an estimated going price of $1.5 million.

Born in 1969, this Miura S was just the second to pull off of the production line. It remains very much the same as the day it was assembled with everything in its original form. The seller claims that it has been literally sitting in a barn since 1971, and it reportedly still has a Rolling Stones tape in the Concord deck that must have been left by the owner when parked.