If You're Feeling Lucky, Bid on This Fiat Spider with a Frunk Full of Cash

If you've ever wanted to own a rear-engine, rear wheel drive Italian roadster, now is your time. A rare Fiat 850 spider is up for auction in Hershey, Pennsylvania next week with a rare catch - its frunk is filled with an "undisclosed" amount of cash.

This beautiful early 1970s convertible is something that any classic car enthusiast would eye up as it drove by, something that shows the soul behind its younger brother. Its graphite paint shines in the sun, while bouncing reflections from its many chrome-finished accessories. The car itself features many period-correct puzzle pieces, including a trunk rack, wire wheels with white wall tires, aero-style bumpers, and a gorgeous red interior coupled with a large-diameter wooden steering wheel. Its the perfect view for an onlooker, or a driver looking out from the cockpit, gear lever in hand and foot on the go-pedal.

What makes this particular variant interesting is its non-factory options. Mainly, the one where its frunk is packed with some Benjamins. As part of the auction, which proceeds go directly to the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), an undisclosed amount of cash will be given to the winning bidder of the Spider. The "loot in the boot" was donated by two private individuals, as well as auction house, RM Sotheby’s.