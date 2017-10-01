If You're Feeling Lucky, Bid on This Fiat Spider with a Frunk Full of Cash
This rare roadster will be auctioned off next week with some cold hard cash given to the new owner.
If you've ever wanted to own a rear-engine, rear wheel drive Italian roadster, now is your time. A rare Fiat 850 spider is up for auction in Hershey, Pennsylvania next week with a rare catch - its frunk is filled with an "undisclosed" amount of cash.
This beautiful early 1970s convertible is something that any classic car enthusiast would eye up as it drove by, something that shows the soul behind its younger brother. Its graphite paint shines in the sun, while bouncing reflections from its many chrome-finished accessories. The car itself features many period-correct puzzle pieces, including a trunk rack, wire wheels with white wall tires, aero-style bumpers, and a gorgeous red interior coupled with a large-diameter wooden steering wheel. Its the perfect view for an onlooker, or a driver looking out from the cockpit, gear lever in hand and foot on the go-pedal.
What makes this particular variant interesting is its non-factory options. Mainly, the one where its frunk is packed with some Benjamins. As part of the auction, which proceeds go directly to the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), an undisclosed amount of cash will be given to the winning bidder of the Spider. The "loot in the boot" was donated by two private individuals, as well as auction house, RM Sotheby’s.
The Fiat 850 wasn't exactly a fast car, though it did pack the most powerful engine of the lineup. The Spider only output a meager 52 horsepower from its 903cc engine, far from what would push someone back in their seat when stomping on the gas. But what the car lacked in agility, just like the coupe, it made up for in its nimble driving. Ending production in 1973, around just 6% of the 2.3 million Fiat 850s sold around the world were Spiders.
If you're feeling lucky (and charitable), this rare roadster can be yours next week when it passes through the auction block. Along side the Spider will be many other rarities, including a 1933 Pierce-Arrow Silver Arrow, 1935 Duesenberg Model J, 1935 Packard Twelve Phaeton, and 1936 Cadillac V-16 Convertible. To check out the cars for sale, the public is invited to visit the Hershey Lodge on Wednesday October 4th from 4 p.m until 10 p.m. where a barbecue will be held alongside bidder registration.
