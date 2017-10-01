H2No – You Can Try to Kill the Show, But Not the Culture

H2Oi short for H2O International is described as the "Most Ticketed Car Event in America", probably the world. It started as a Volkswagen/Audi car show held not even in the area most refer to as Ocean City, but it causes herds of car enthusiasts to flow to the beach town. There are tons of after movies for each year on YouTube, but if I had to describe it, it is the late night car meet scene in the original Fast and Furious movie, at a beach, multiplied by 10. The VW/Audi event's name H2Oi usually gets misrepresented by the influx of tuner cars in Ocean City, but at this point they are one in the same. This year, it appears the influx of cars to Ocean City may out live the event, because for 2017 H2Oi has been postponed until 2018.

The decision to cancel postpone H2Oi came so late that many enthusiasts already reserved hotel rooms, condos, and houses which many times are non-refundable. Rumors are that Ocean City put pressure on the H2Oi organizers to cancel the show, but as I said the flock to the beach town has out grown the original reason for being there. Kill the show all you want, the people will still come. Attending enthusiasts began calling this year - H2No.

This was my first time attending H2Oi H2No. I was not even supposed to be in the town this week, but I had the opportunity to crash in a condo Wednesday to Friday, I had to leave Friday for a prior engagement. The main car enthusiast population is there from Friday to Sunday. So while I was not there on the big population days, I experienced the "prep days". I was mainly there to enjoy the beach, the boardwalk, and inconspicuously cruise Coastal Highway in my wife's Subaru Crosstrek. I have watched tons of after movies of the prior years, but none of that will prepare you for the environment you get yourself into.

Cruising around I think my most "how did that happen moment" was when I saw a Ocean City Bus T-boning a Volkswagen. I could not get a picture, but social media was on top of it.