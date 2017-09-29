2018 Honda Civic Hits Dealerships on Oct. 3

Although it still has yet to overtake its crossover rivals, the compact hatchback/sedan appears to be on the rebound, thanks in part to the triumphant return of the king. Now in its 10th generation, the Honda Civic came back for 2016 with a new, mature look and the word "fun" on its lips. For 2018, Honda turned the dial down a notch, focusing on improving safety and premium features.

Since there are no major changes for the 2018 model year, the 2018 Civic receives a minuscule price hike to $18,840, up $100 from 2017, for a base LX Sedan with a manual transmission. The Coupe with the same specs comes in at $19,250 and the sporty Civic Si starts at $24,100. The award-winning car now comes standard with more technology, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HD radio, and Pandora.

The Honda Sensing suite is new for this year, standard on the top-level Touring trim for both variants and optional on the Sedan lineup. The package includes safety and assist systems like Adaptive Cruise Control, Agile Handling Assist, Forward-Collision Warning with Collision-Mitigating Braking, and Lane Keep Assist.

The powertrain options remain unchanged, letting buyers choose from either a 2.0-liter, 158-horsepower engine or 1.5-liter, turbocharged engine with 174 hp and 167 foot-pounds of torque. The standard LX and EX trims can be had with a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission, while more-loaded trims only come with a CVT. The Civic Si enjoys an improved 1.5-liter turbo with 205 hp and 192 foot-pounds of torque, paired with a short-throw manual transmission of course.

The new Civic is a reminder that it's hard to build on perfection, and Honda fans can see for themselves what this affordable "sports car" is capable of when it hits dealerships nationwide Oct. 3.