This Honda Civic Wants to Be Earth's Greatest Front-Wheel-Drive Time Attack Car

Modified Honda Civics are a dime a dozen on the world's roads and racetracks, but some owners take things further than others. Thursday, YouTube channel HillClimb Monsters uploaded a video of an EG (fifth-generation) Honda Civic hatchback, christened "Beastie," that has been upgraded close to the point of being unrecognizable as a Honda, with aspirations of time attack in the car's future. It was built by the owner of LoveFab, an Acura NSX performance specialist shop, which has also dabbled in entering the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Though their 2013 entry ended in a fiery crash, they returned in 2017, having built the Enviate Hypercar, which finished second in the Unlimited class.

With a competitive finish at the world's most extreme hill climb under their belt, we have no reason to doubt that this shop is capable of making one hell of a time attack car, and the parts going into the build suggest that they're as serious about this car as they were about the Enviate.

We reached out to LoveFab regarding their intentions for the car, and Cody Loveland, for whom the shop is named, responded with a plethora of information.

The car's heart is a 3.2 liter J32A2 V-6 from an early 2000s-era Acura that it bursts out of a hole cut in the Civic's cut hood, a la Aliens. It was swapped in and turbocharged back in 2013, padding its power output from 260 horses from the factory to 377 wheel horsepower on 9 psi of boost and pump gas. With a simple build, Loveland says it is capable of making over 600 horsepower, and over 1000 with a more extensive build and a stronger transmission.

Beastie runs on 335 tires on all four corners, some of which are leftover from the Enviate program, and the wheels are from an NSX entered in Pikes Peak by the team in 2012, which placed second in Unlimited with Cody at the helm.

Speaking of aero, here's where things get crazy. To match the car's outrageous 67/33 weight distribution, a full underbody and a 2,500-mm front wing are planned to keep those front wheels stuck to the road at any speed, and a mockup of the front wing has already been completed.