Donkey Owner Fined $7,000 After Animal Was Caught Nibbling On A Carrot-Colored McLaren
What a jackass.
Markus Zahn was awarded the equivalent of a little more than $7,000 in damages after his Tarocco Orange McLaren 650S Spider was chewed on by a donkey, reports the Daily Mail.
Late last year, the 49-year-old German businessman reportedly parked his $280,000 British supercar next to a Vogelsberg paddock in which a donkey named Vitus lived. When the businessman got back into the car, he noticed Vitus having a bite of the McLaren's rear end. This apparently caused a total of more than $40,000 worth of damage to the car's paint and carbon fiber components, only $33,000 of which was covered by Zahn's insurance after they determined that part of the fault lay with Zahn when he parked so close to an active paddock.
Zahn then took the donkey's owner to court in order to salvage the remainder of the expenses. The German court sided with the supercar owner and ordered Vitus's keeper to pay the outstanding $7,000.
"The donkey obviously thought he had stumbled upon a giant carrot," said Zahn. To be fair to Vitus, this particular shade of McLaren orange does carry an extremely carrot-like hue.
In other news, owners of yellow Lamborghinis are now being warned not to leave their cars too close to any wild monkey colonies.
- RELATEDUsing Launch Control in a McLaren 650S in a Parking Lot is a Very, Very Bad IdeaWould you be shocked to hear it was a rental?READ NOW
- RELATEDWife Surprises Husband With A 2017 McLaren 650SMaybe I am just jealous, but these videos seem a little too good to be true.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This McLaren 650S Race a Drone Through DubaiIt’s the second-best racing-through-Dubai video we’ve seen this week!READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Is Live-Building a Lego 720S Supercar at the Goodwood Festival of SpeedThe 1:1 scale brick-based replica will apparently weigh at least 300 pounds more than the real thing.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 McLaren 720S: A 212-MPH Roman HolidayThe Romans once conquered Britain. McLaren returns the favor with its $290,000 supercar.READ NOW