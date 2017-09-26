Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is a 680-HP Family Hauler

Luxury, practicality, efficiency, and performance in one stylish package.

By Eric Brandt
We all know the sad tale of the station wagon being usurped by the minivan and subsequently the crossover as the preferred means of family transportation. Despite being considered an almost irrelevant body style in today's automotive market, that hasn’t stopped Porsche from building the Panamera Sport Turismo wagon and aggressively expanding that lineup. It’s an odd business decision, but we’re so glad a Porsche station wagon exists.

The newest and most powerful member of the lineup is the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo serving as the flagship for the Panamera Sport Turismo line. This new wagon with a name as long as its wheelbase employs the turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine found in the standard Turbo S, but with an electric motor giving it an extra boost in both performance and efficiency. The new wagon makes a total of 680 horsepower and 626 foot-pounds of torque. The electric motor helps that torque come on fast, “just above idle speed” according to Porsche.

Porsche also says this hybrid wagon will hustle from zero to 60 in just 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 192 mph. Porsche claims an all-electric range of about 30 miles and can hit a top speed of 86 miles per hour using just electricity. It takes 2.4 to 6 hours to fully charge the 14.1 kWh battery.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo might be the perfect car. It has performance, luxury, efficiency, style, and practicality all in excessive amounts in one vehicle. It's really tough to find any compromise in this car. Also, it’s all-wheel drive, so it can be enjoyed year-round in most climates. Unfortunately, the price tag is also excessive, starting at $188,400.

Wait...is this the most powerful production station wagon ever built? The most powerful wagons currently offered by Mercedes-AMG, BMW, and Audi all make between 600 and 610 hp, and this Porsche beats those numbers pretty significantly. If you can think of a more powerful wagon, please let us know in the comments.

