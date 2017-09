The Petersen Museum Organizes a Car Meet for the Premiere of Ken Block's Climbkhana

Ken Block's newest drifting short film (calling them Youtube videos seems inappropriate) about tackling Pikes Peak in the Hoonicorn V2 premiered Monday, but the lead-up to the debut was almost as exciting as Climbkhana itself. In celebration of the film's launch, the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles teamed up with Toyo Tires and Turn 10 Studios to throw a huge rooftop car meet on Sept. 24.

As a car meet veteran, I rolled up to the museum parking lot right at 4 p.m., unfashionably on-time as usual, expecting a Cars and Coffee-esque madhouse and no parking. After acquiring a tail of other lost sports cars and eventually reaching the roof of the parking structure, I was greeted with an impressive display of modified vehicles. I self-consciously muscled my filthy Datsun 240Z into a shady parking space near the back to hide the dirt and went to work drooling over the sea of lowered euros and Fast & Furious-inspired USDM queens.

Aside from the usual Subaru squad and stanced BMWs, the meet featured two immaculate Datsun 510s, a brand-new Civic Type R, racing-spec Shelby Cobra, and even a right-hand-drive Isuzu 117 Coupe.