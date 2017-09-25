Some Official-Looking Images of the Next Honda Gold Wing Have Leaked

Dutch media outlet Oliepiel has gotten its hands on what are apparently leaked images of the all-new Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. The Gold Wing in its current form as the GL1800 has been around since 2001 and is losing its competitive edge against newer bikes in the segment that Honda used to dominate. We expect an official unveiling of the new Gold Wing to come next month at the Milan Motorcycle Show, but here’s what we have for now.

In addition to an aesthetic overhaul, which involves a swoopy design giving the bike a fresh, modern look, there appear to be a few big mechanical changes coming to the next generation of Honda’s big touring bike. It looks like Honda is using its patent we reported on last month, showing a new kind of front suspension with a double-wishbone setup with an active shock under the handlebars, replacing the old telescopic fork suspension.



Another big change is the lack of a clutch lever. This all but confirms that a dual-clutch automatic transmission will be an option on the next-gen Gold Wing. While many riders love to shift their own gears, a DCT option would be great for attracting riders who would rather let the bike do the work and enjoy the ride.



The engine appears to still be a flat six-cylinder, but that’s about all we know. Gold Wing engines have gotten bigger and bigger over the years, and we might finally see one with a displacement of more than 2.0 liters. We’ve heard rumors of a four-cylinder hybrid option, but there’s no confirmation on that, yet.



Between the next Honda Gold Wing and other new heavyweights like the Yamaha Star Venture and the BMW K1600, we’re in a golden age of big touring motorcycles.