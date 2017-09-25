During the Next Big Flood, Just Drive Your Car Into a Giant Ziploc Bag

Of course, the extended hazardous conditions posed by a real-life Category 3, 4, or 5 storm will pose an entirely different set of challenges. The Flood Guard website has no information on technical specs or capability ratings, so we don't know what kind of forces those straps can withstand, or how long the bag will stay watertight. We also don't know whether the material used is tough enough to stand up to the toxic chemicals that often leech into standing floodwaters. And we question the use of Velcro to attach the bumper pads, and whether that indicates corners cut elsewhere.

At the same time, though, the test showed it worked at least once, and once is all you can really ask for from a $280 product like this. It seems like it would have been especially useful in Houston, where the waters simply rose out of nothing in many low-lying neighborhoods and accounted for far more damage than wind. It probably wouldn't protect your car if the waterline rose above the roof, and you wouldn't want to use it for long-term storage, but it's cheaper than flood insurance.

You might want to consider that too, though. Sales in the U.S. will reportedly begin next month.