Richard Petty Says He Will Fire Anyone Who Protests the National Anthem

Athletes in the NFL and other major sports leagues have begun protesting various forms of social injustice by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. This year-long controversy started with former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, and has since spread through the world of athletics. As part of that, Richard Petty, owner of NASCAR's Petty Motorsports, announced that he will take immediate action if any of his employees decide to protest in this manner.

USA Today reported Petty's comments on the situation, ones that show his distaste with what he has seen so far in 2017. While athletes in many other major American sports have decided to take a knee during the symbolic performance, no one in NASCAR has taken such an approach; every crew member in attendance at the recent ISM Connect 300, for example, stood for the playing of the Anthem.

"Anybody that don’t stand up for that ought to be out of the country. Period,” Petty said. “If they don’t appreciate where they’re at…what got them where they’re at? The United States.”