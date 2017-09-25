You Can Now Buy Ricky Bobby's Mansion from the Movie Talladega Nights

If you're a NASCAR fan with a decent sense of humor, or have lived in the Midwest at any point in time, you've probably seen the legendary farce Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Starring Will Ferrell in the lead role and Sacha Baron Cohen as a support, the movie poked fun at the drama of America's most popular spectator sport, digging in at cheesy rivalries and the stereotypical lifestyle of a southern millionaire. Now, more than a decade after the film's original release, Ricky Bobby's mansion is up for sale in North Carolina, WBIR reports.

Listed for $4.2 million, the 9,802-square-foot home is enough to make anyone say "sweet baby Jesus." Five bedrooms, six full baths, and three partial baths make up the gargantuan home that sits on 1.3 acres, though there probably isn't much land left given the size of the place. A private beach is also included along with a sizable entertainment room, a garage that could fit at least four cars, and a putting green.