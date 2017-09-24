Kawasaki KLX250 Dual Sport Returns for 2018

The competition for small, dual-sport motorcycles is heating up. Last year, Honda brought the CRF250L to the market with big mechanical improvements to a segment that’s normally quite spartan. Honda modernized the dual-sport by giving its four-stroke, single-cylinder 250 electric start, DOHC, and most notably, fuel injection.



Now Kawasaki is here to attempt to dethrone Honda in the dual-sport game. The Kawasaki KLX250 returns after a three-year hiatus with a lot to show for its brief absence. It gets a new, fuel-injected, four-stroke, DOHC, four-valve, liquid-cooled, 249cc single-cylinder engine.



Fuel injection should clear up some complaints of the old carburated model. The previous-generation KLX250 was not a bad bike and it was quite modern aside from the carburetor. However, riders complained the carbureted model was “cold-blooded” (hard to start and run when first starting up), the fuel economy wasn’t great, and it just didn’t have enough power. Fuel-injection famously fixes all of those problems.