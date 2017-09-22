Fiat-Chrysler Recalls More Than 440,000 Late-Model Ram Trucks
Various models built between 2013 and 2017 may have defective water pumps that could overheat and catch fire.
Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has issued a recall of an estimated 443,712 Ram pickups for potentially defective water pumps. It is feared that defective bearings in these pumps may overheat and cause an engine fire.
The trucks being recalled were built between 2013 and 2017. Only trucks equipped with the 6.7-liter engine are affected. Specific models included are the Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, and 3500, 4500, and 5500 chassis cabs. (To check whether your Ram has been recalled, you can check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.)
FCA's statement makes it clear that there have been no actual fires or injuries in connection with this recall. But warning lights on the dashboard may light up in the event of a water pump failure. The defective water pumps are no longer used in new Ram trucks.
This isn't the first fire-related issue these trucks have had. Last year Dan Downey, who helped The Drive's Ryan Symancek at last year's Empire State Performance Rally, had his 2000 Dodge Ram spontaneously combust while towing his own BMW rally car to the New England Forest Rally. Downey was unharmed and managed to not only save his rally car but still compete in the event. This incident is in no way connected with the latest recall.
