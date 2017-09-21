Ford Tests Virtual Reality Modeling for New Cars

Games such as "Pokemon Go" have taken the realm of augmented reality mainstream, bringing fictional creatures into a virtual version of the real world. Designers at Ford are experimenting with something similar, except instead of trying to capture a rare Mewtwo, they are using it to design new cars, bypassing the expensive and time-consuming traditional step of clay models.

Ford designers have been using Microsoft HoloLens in their Dearborn, Mich. studios for the past year. Now Ford is giving the technology to designers all over the world to help accelerate the design process.

HoloLens uses a wireless headset, somewhat like Google Glass, to superimpose a virtual design on top of an actual vehicle. This lets designers see how their ideas will look in the real world, as they can walk around an actual car and view their designs from any angle they choose. They can also change design elements instantly, which is much faster than creating physical representations of mirrors, headlights, etc. to compare and contrast.