Tractor Trailer Trapped After Driving for Miles on Boardwalk Near Atlantic City
This is why drivers should second guess questionable directions from their GPS.
A truck driver found himself in quite the predicament when his GPS directed him to turn onto a New Jersey boardwalk and follow it for miles. According to Fox News on Wednesday morning, the driver made it all the way to Ventnor City before getting stuck and requiring police intervention.
An officer who saw the truck didn't initially think anything was wrong, but rather thought that the truck was part of a project meant to replenish the sand dunes in the area. After speaking with the driver, the officer learned that the 80-foot long truck was actually stuck on the boardwalk and couldn't make a turn required to exit the area.
According to police, the driver told officers that he entered the boardwalk on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City and continued to drive the truck for nearly three miles to Washington Avenue in Ventnor. Like many odd events revolving around tractor-trailers, the entire ordeal left officers baffled about just how the truck navigated its way along the shoreline.
"It is something that I haven't seen in my 31 years," Police Chief Doug Biagi told NJ.com, "We have seen vehicles up there. We have seen vehicles crashed up there. I have never seen an 18-wheeler."
The entire incident wasn't without damage, however. The truck was unable to exit the boardwalk successfully. As a result, about 100 feet of railing was damaged.
Police called in a tow truck, unhooked the trailer, and removed both individually. City engineers are in the process of checking the boardwalk to ensure no structural damage occurred.
This seems like a case of ignorance by the driver, as he was not found to be under the influence at the time of the incident. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and there was no considerable damage with the truck involved. Even though responders were able to coordinate the removal of the vehicle, Police issued the driver several traffic summonses for the event. Maybe he'll pay more attention to where his GPS guides him in the future.
- RELATEDThe US Moves Nukes in Booby Trapped Tractor Trailers Straight Out Of An Action MovieThe special trailers, with defenses such as sticky goo and electrified handles, unfortunately belong to a troubled agency.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Police Helplessly Chase a Runaway Tractor Trailer Until it CrashesThere was little that the cops could do.READ NOW
- RELATEDDash Cam Video Shows Why You Don't Cut Off Tractor TrailersWhat was this guy thinking?READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Freight Train Slam Into a Tractor-Trailer Filled With CandySomeone call Mister Wonka and tell him there's been an incident.READ NOW
- RELATEDTractor-Trailer Crash Dumps 38,000 Pounds of Marbles Onto Indiana Highway"A truck driver has lost his marbles," one witty police sergeant quipped.READ NOW