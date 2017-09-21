Tractor Trailer Trapped After Driving for Miles on Boardwalk Near Atlantic City

A truck driver found himself in quite the predicament when his GPS directed him to turn onto a New Jersey boardwalk and follow it for miles. According to Fox News on Wednesday morning, the driver made it all the way to Ventnor City before getting stuck and requiring police intervention.

An officer who saw the truck didn't initially think anything was wrong, but rather thought that the truck was part of a project meant to replenish the sand dunes in the area. After speaking with the driver, the officer learned that the 80-foot long truck was actually stuck on the boardwalk and couldn't make a turn required to exit the area.

According to police, the driver told officers that he entered the boardwalk on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City and continued to drive the truck for nearly three miles to Washington Avenue in Ventnor. Like many odd events revolving around tractor-trailers, the entire ordeal left officers baffled about just how the truck navigated its way along the shoreline.

"It is something that I haven't seen in my 31 years," Police Chief Doug Biagi told NJ.com, "We have seen vehicles up there. We have seen vehicles crashed up there. I have never seen an 18-wheeler."

The entire incident wasn't without damage, however. The truck was unable to exit the boardwalk successfully. As a result, about 100 feet of railing was damaged.

Police called in a tow truck, unhooked the trailer, and removed both individually. City engineers are in the process of checking the boardwalk to ensure no structural damage occurred.