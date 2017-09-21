Tesla May Be in Talks With AMD to Develop New A.I. Hardware Platform

Autonomous driving takes a lot of horsepower to work. We're not talking about actual horsepower that the car outs out, but rather about the computing power required to make hundreds of thousands of decisions each and every second to determine how the car should react to any given scenario. According to CNBC, Tesla has joined forces with Advanced Micro Devices, better known as AMD, to develop its own custom silicon to power its self-driving cars.

Tesla, like Volvo and many other manufacturers, has historically worked with Nvidia to produce the hardware needed for its autopilot devices. Its presence in the market speaks the feeling of solidarity that manufacturers have regarding the trustworthiness of the tech giant's product being the heart of their self-driving supercomputers.

Just last month, it was discovered that Tesla has been quietly upgrading its Autopilot 2 (AP2) hardware to a newer revision over fears that it wasn't powerful enough to handle the requirements for its artificial intelligence to handle full self-driving on the road. It seems that Tesla feels that there is still room for improvement, as it continues research into creating its own hardware.