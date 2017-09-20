Twin-Turbocharged V-8 Lexus LS F May Head to Tokyo Motor Show

Leaked pictures show that Lexus may have a new flagship performance car ready for unveiling. 

By Chris Constantine
Lexus has big plans for the Tokyo Motor Show, as it's set to debut enhanced versions of most of its best-selling cars. The company has a rich history with the Japanese auto show, having debuted high-performance flagships like the RC F and LFA there in previous years. 

While the LC500 might be filling the GT Coupe niche, Lexus apparently isn't stopping there. According to Lexus Enthusiast, there's a new high-performance version of the full-sized luxury LS on the way, which will act as Lexus' new halo car.

Lexus Enthusiast found a page in an obscure Japanese car magazine that displayed a few pictures of the car, dubbed the LS F. With its familiar aggressive look that denotes the current Lexus design language and teardrop-shaped "F" logos running down the flanks of the car, this is definitely a promising concept. Remember, the Lexus RC F was leaked the same way back in 2014, so any speculation about the new car may not be far off. 

Since the new LS  is the first generation to get a 6- instead of an 8-cylinder engine, it's very possible that the LS F will be powered by the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 that's going into the LC 500. Lexus appears to be competing with uber-powerful German luxury sedans like the S63 AMG, so it's a good bet that the TT V-8 will make at least 600 horsepower. 

The Tokyo Motor Show starts on Oct. 27 so we'll have to wait a whole month for the actual (potential) reveal, but expect more information about the LS F to leak in the coming weeks.

