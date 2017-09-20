Twin-Turbocharged V-8 Lexus LS F May Head to Tokyo Motor Show

Lexus has big plans for the Tokyo Motor Show, as it's set to debut enhanced versions of most of its best-selling cars. The company has a rich history with the Japanese auto show, having debuted high-performance flagships like the RC F and LFA there in previous years.

While the LC500 might be filling the GT Coupe niche, Lexus apparently isn't stopping there. According to Lexus Enthusiast, there's a new high-performance version of the full-sized luxury LS on the way, which will act as Lexus' new halo car.

Lexus Enthusiast found a page in an obscure Japanese car magazine that displayed a few pictures of the car, dubbed the LS F. With its familiar aggressive look that denotes the current Lexus design language and teardrop-shaped "F" logos running down the flanks of the car, this is definitely a promising concept. Remember, the Lexus RC F was leaked the same way back in 2014, so any speculation about the new car may not be far off.

Since the new LS is the first generation to get a 6- instead of an 8-cylinder engine, it's very possible that the LS F will be powered by the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 that's going into the LC 500. Lexus appears to be competing with uber-powerful German luxury sedans like the S63 AMG, so it's a good bet that the TT V-8 will make at least 600 horsepower.

The Tokyo Motor Show starts on Oct. 27 so we'll have to wait a whole month for the actual (potential) reveal, but expect more information about the LS F to leak in the coming weeks.