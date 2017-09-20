New Diesel Cars Are No Cleaner Than New Petrol Cars, Report Says
'It's a myth that diesel helps protect the climate,' according to one German parliament member.
Diesel cannot catch a break. Reuters reports that according to the German Transport Ministry, new diesel cars do not produce less harmful carbon dioxide than gas-powered cars.
The Transport Ministry’s data show that, in 2016, diesel cars emitted an average of 128 grams of CO2 per kilometer. That's only one gram less than the same metric for petrol vehicles making the pollution numbers almost identical.
Part of the reason diesel cars can’t get any significant advantage over gas cars is the difference in the sizes of vehicles. Diesel vehicles tend to be bigger and heavier than petrol cars, making the supposed environmental advantage of diesel a wash.
German parliament member Stephan Kuehn of Alliance 90/The Greens, a center-left German political party with environmental issues among its main concerns, has some strong words for diesel proponents.
“It’s a myth that diesel helps protect the climate,” he said. “Diesel motors squander the theoretical advantages they could bring for the environment by often being built into heavy, high-powered cars.”
So it’s not necessarily the diesel engines themselves that are an issue, but rather, the cars these engines are powering. Perhaps smaller diesel engines in lighter, more compact vehicles would help diesel see more of an environmental edge over gas than the almost non-existent advantage it has now.
Unfortunately, it would be hard for automakers to justify investment in revolutionizing the diesel while seemingly everyone in Europe is trying to ban diesel.
- RELATEDIs Diesel On The Way Out In Europe?Tougher testing procedures and stiffer penalties could spell the end for diesel fuel in EU countries.READ NOW
- RELATEDGermany Continues Transition to Electric Cars With Diesel Ban in the FutureAmid repeat emission scandals, Germany plans on moving forward toward banning the internal combustion engine.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW's Home City of Munich, Germany, Considers Banning Diesel EnginesA boost in population has made for "shocking" levels of nitrogen oxide levels in Munich.READ NOW
- RELATEDFour Major Cities to Ban Diesel Cars and Trucks by 2025Paris, Madrid, Athens, and Mexico City are all pledging to say no to the dirty fuel.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Fights to Regain Diesel Market in USFollowing Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen of America struggles to regain its diesel sales.READ NOW