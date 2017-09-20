McLaren Ultimate Vision GT Hybrid Hypercar Concept Will Debut in 'Gran Turismo Sport' Video Game

The next big thing in car reveals seems to be video games. The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS made its official debut at E3 alongside "Forza Motorsport 7" and now a new McLaren concept, the Ultimate Vision GT, has been unveiled via the upcoming video game "Gran Turismo Sport" which goes on sale for PlayStation 4 on Oct. 17.

The McLaren Ultimate Vision GT is a very futuristic hypercar concept that could some day be a successor to the P1. This fictional car has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine powering the rear wheels with two electric motors individually powering the front wheels. The concept makes 1,134 horsepower and 940 foot-pounds of torque. (It’s weird to talk performance numbers about a car that doesn’t exist in real life.)



Those numbers are even more impressive when considering the weight of this concept. The McLaren Ultimate Vision GT only weighs about 2,200 pounds, making it lighter than most compact cars today including the ND Mazda Miata. Talk about power-to-weight ratio.

