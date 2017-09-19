McLaren Applied Technologies Built This Iron Man-Like Suit for an Anonymous Billionaire

At the root of McLaren's core is technology. Although we always picture the brand solely as an automaker or championship racing team, futuristic advancements in general are the Woking company's bread and butter. Its Applied Technologies division is a separate branch that focuses on non-automotive projects, and out of its high-tech trenches comes this: an exo-skeletal brace, made for an anonymous billionaire out of the strongest man-made material on Earth.

McLaren's Health and Wellness sector was approached by Client X, an affluent go-getter with a larger net worth than my whole line of ancestors combined. Men's Health was able to dive deep into this special mission, dubbed Project Invincible, which was created for the customer to protect his weakened mid-section.

The chest plate and shield, made out of carbon fiber, Dyneema (used in bulletproof vests) and Zylon, an ultra-high strength material used in the company's current F1 car, was McLaren's answer to Client X's wishes.

"Client X came to us wanting to feel less fragile," Project Invincible leader Dan Toon told Men's Health. "He wanted to feel normal."

In order to do that, McLaren took three months to design this $250,000 piece of equipment. It, in turn, serves as protection to Client X's torso, which has been worn by multiple surgeries. A rear shield was also incorporated to protect his slightly compromised kidneys, enveloping him in this seemingly-bionic suit. According to McLaren, even the simplest of everyday activities like putting on a seatbelt caused the customer pain, meaning he wanted top-notch quality to stop the hurting.