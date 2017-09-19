Lamborghini's First Concours d'Elegance Honors Famed Swiss Architect

Famous for its obsession with design and performance, Lamborghini held its first-ever Concours d'Elegance on Sept. 17 in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Titled, "Lamborghini & Design," the non-competitive Concours commemorated the work of legendary Swiss architect Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris, also known as Le Corbusier.

To pay tribute to Jeanneret-Gris, participants stopped by Maison Blanche and Villa Turque in La Chaux-de-Fonds (just 12 miles from the showcase), some of Le Corbusier's first independent designs.

Organized by Lamborghini's Polo Storico restoration division, the event also celebrated the design evolution of Lamborghini, detailing how signature elements of the company's first cars are still apparent in its latest halo cars 54 years later.

Attendance at the Swiss Concours was high with more than 50 Lamborghinis on display representing every era of Lamborghini's legacy, including appearances from a Miura, LM 002, and Veneno Roadster.

While the venue itself wasn't meant to be as serious as most Concours d'Elegance events are, Lamborghini employed a team of veteran designers and ex-Concours judges to choose the winners of the 11 categories of awards. "Best of Show" went to a gorgeous 1971 Miura SV, while "Best of the Best" was awarded to a one-off Lamborghini Marzal concept car. A British gentleman and his 1987 Countach QV took home the "Long Distance Driving" award, driving nearly 1,600 miles to Neuchâtel for the event.