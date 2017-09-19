Toyota Launches New Performance Sub-Brand, GR

Toyota is a very conservative automaker. We've said that the brand is the purveyor of the beigemobile, but that's not a bad thing if you consider your car to be an appliance. It's important that we not forget Toyota's deep roots in motorsports, as it continues to bring its name to the track time and time again. As a homage to its ongoing commitment to enthusiasts, Toyota announced a new performance sub-brand: GR.

This announcement doesn't come as a surprise, as some have predicted the move based on Toyota's actions over the last few months. The acronym might sound familiar to those who enjoy motorsports, as the brand scavenged the name from another existing division within Toyota, Gazoo Racing.

The approach to GR starts broadly, to customize the brand's entire lineup and eventually tighten up to tailor very specific models from the factory with OEM performance parts. The company itself describes the divisional approach like a pyramid and will be pricing models from an entry-level $20,000 to just shy of $40,000 on the window sticker, depending on the trim and configuration.