Americans Have $1.1 Trillion in Car Loan Debt, Report Says

As new car sales come off a record year in 2016, a recent reports show that Americans are further in debt than ever.

Automotive News reports that car loans have grown tremendously over the last year, putting Americans at a deficit of $1.1 trillion, or roughly 70 percent of U.S. currency in circulation today based on statistics from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Since the economy crashed nearly a decade ago in 2008, sub-prime auto loans have skyrocketed year-on-year. This means that more and more lenders have been approving deals at significantly higher interest rates, up to a dismal 29 percent. Because of this, creditors are earning more in interest while debtors pay less in principle by a wide margin.