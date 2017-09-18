Alleged Gas Station Robber Runs Out of Gas
Don't forget to fill up before robbing the place where you fill up.
It's always best to make sure you have a full tank of gas prior to taking a long trip, before a hurricane hits, and before robbing a gas station. One man in LaCrosse, Ind., seems to have forgotten this step.
The Northwest Indiana Times reports that Sean Harris allegedly implied to the clerk of the BP gas station that he had a gun before making off with food, drinks and cigarettes, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's office. No physical threat with an actual weapon appears to have been made, no money was taken—and apparently no fuel.
The Indiana State Police didn't have a hard time finding Harris's car, which conveniently stopped on the side of the highway after running out of gas.
A trooper, along with a Starke County Sheriff's deputy, arrested Harris on suspicion of committing a robbery. He also allegedly had a blood alcohol content higher than the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle. Harris was held without bail and arraigned Friday on a felony robbery charge.
