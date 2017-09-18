Aston Martin to Be Red Bull F1 Title Sponsor in 2018, Report Says

The relationship between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing is expected to grow significantly come next season.

Reports from Motorsport.com claim that the two will sign an agreement that will make Aston the Formula 1 team's title sponsor in 2018, pushing the British marque further into the realm of F1. The new deal would be similar to that of Red Bull's past partnership with Infiniti, potentially dubbing the duo Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

This comes as no surprise as the two companies have worked together over the last two years on both motorsport and road cars. Red Bull Advanced Technologies has played a large hand in the development of the automaker's Valkyrie hypercar, and Aston Martin's branding has appeared on Red Bull cars and uniforms since 2016.

While this has been confirmed with unnamed sources close to the situation, both parties are remaining quiet until an announcement is officially made.

When asked to reveal any news on the strengthened partnership, Red Bull boss Christian Horner quickly replied, "You can speculate all you like, but I'm not going to confirm anything ... We've got a great relationship with Aston, obviously working on and developing the Valkyrie hypercar for them. They're doing a great job, the product is great, and they've got a lot of great stuff in the pipeline. There will be news to follow in weeks to come."