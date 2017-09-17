Porsche Injures 11 After Cars and Coffee Crash

Police have confirmed at least 11 people are injured after a Porsche Boxster Spyder jumped the curb and crashed into a crowd in Boise, Idaho. Local news station KTVB reports that the event took place while the vehicle was leaving a complex that hosted two events that morning; Cars and Coffee and Rock'N Brews & BBQ.

The Porsche driver left the car show while "accelerating rapidly" and seemingly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to jump the sidewalk and strike the bystanders. This can be confirmed in a video sent to the local news where the car succumbs to oversteer and the driver fails to correct the action. In the video, people can be heard screaming after the vehicle makes impact, and others rush to the aide of one of individuals who was struck by the vehicle, informing them not to move.