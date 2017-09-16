You Can Get a Great Deal on a New Royal Enfield Motorcycle Right Now

From now through the end of 2017, you can get a brand new, current model year Royal Enfield motorcycle for $99/month with no down payment required. Of course, this is pending a credit check, but that’s a pretty damn good deal. Worried about reliability? They all come with a two-year warranty.



For those unfamiliar with Royal Enfield, it’s the oldest motorcycle company in continuous production. Royal Enfield has been making motorcycles since 1901 and the Royal Enfield Bullet is the longest running model in the motorcycle world having been around since 1932.



Royal Enfield makes air-cooled, single-cylinder motorcycles with a ton of retro British character. Its lineup consists of the aforementioned, entry-level 500cc Bullet, the 500cc Classic which is available in multiple stylish liveries, and the Continental GT cafe racer which has a bigger 535cc engine and more sporty, aggressive styling. All three bikes are quite affordable all starting at under $6,000 which makes this $99/month promo possible.



While Royal Enfield might not have a big presence in the U.S., demand for these bikes is surging internationally. The brand is seeing rapid growth in India which has prompted a new plant to be built there. Royal Enfield is expecting its total production to go up to 825,000 bikes per year up from its 2016 production of 667,135 units. By comparison, the brand sold just under 300,000 bikes worldwide in 2014.



In fact, Royal Enfield is so hot in India, that particular market is getting a new model called the Himalayan. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is an adventure bike packing a new 410cc engine, making it smaller than all of the brand’s models available in the States. Here’s hoping this cool little bike does well enough internationally that it makes its way to our shores.



Find a Royal Enfield dealer near you to take advantage of this great deal.