Expect a Facelift, Plus More Power from a New Lexus RC F, Report Says

The Lexus RC F is approaching four years on the market and a mid-cycle refresh is in order to address the criticisms that we in the automotive press have leveled at its luxury sports coupe.

According to a report from Autocar, that's exactly what Lexus is doing.

Making its debut in 2014, the Lexus RC F was met with mixed reviews, mainly due to its 4,000-pound curb weight, the consequential waywardness, and its polarizing appearance.

The vehicle may have gotten a facelift, according to Autocar, which said it recently spotted a mildly camouflaged version of the RC F making the rounds at the Nurburgring.

With its bumpers and side skirts covered up (the most likely parts of a car to undergo change as a result of a facelift), Autocar suggests that the refreshed RC F will be more powerful than it currently is, while retaining the same naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V-8. That should help make up for all that heft, no?

Lexus's coupe, in its current form, produces 467 horsepower which, in the grand scheme of things, is plenty. In the face of its turbocharged, lighter (and primarily German) competition, however, it was playing second fiddle.

Along with the mild power bump and cosmetic upgrades, the report also says that Lexus will saddle the facelifted RC F with the firm's latest adaptive cruise control and driver assist tech.

The current Lexus RC F starts at $64,165. With a new-and-improved one on the way, though, discounts may or may not be on the table. Feel free to print this article out to use as a negotiation tool.