BMW Exec Calls Mercedes-Benz X-Class 'Appalling'

One BMW exec is really not a fan of Mercedes-Benz's new X-Class pickup truck.

Speaking to Australia's Motoring, BMW Senior Vice President Hendrik von Kunheim had some choice words for Stuttgart's Nissan Navara-based ute.

"When you look now at our German competitor from Stuttgart, I think that product is appalling," von Kunheim said. "I saw that car in Geneva and was actually disappointed. Very disappointed."

"They can do better. They build fantastic cars, but this one was a disappointment," the Munich man added.

In an attempt to show that this was more than expected smack talk from an arch-rivaling brand, von Kunheim said that various members of the automotive press also shared his views on Merc's new truck.

"I listened to some of your [media] colleagues from other countries. They said it was very cheap, very plasticky, not very much Mercedes-like what you would expect," he said.