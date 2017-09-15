Nissan Announces New Pathfinder Features and Pricing

The new Nissan Pathfinder is getting a technology upgrade.

After last year's model showed off a much-needed facelift, the 2018 Pathfinder will be the first model in Nissan's lineup to be equipped with Rear Door Alert, which reminds drivers of items in the backseat and will hopefully prevent children from being locked in a hot car.

The Pathfinder will also come standard with automatic emergency braking, a safety assist that Nissan plans to add to more than a million of its 2018 vehicles. It's clear that Nissan is taking a page from Volvo's playbook in order to make all of its cars as crash-proof as possible.

Beginning at $30,790, the 2018 Pathfinder comes in four trim levels with available front- or four-wheel drive. A fully-loaded Pathfinder Platinum 4WD can set you back as much as $44,010. Scarlet Ember (red) and Midnight Pine (light gray) has been added to the Pathfinder's exterior color palette. Nissan is also considering other packages and more features, to be revealed later.

The $37,500 SL gets the most standard features, starting with four new USB ports, the Nissan ConnectSM infotainment system and Intelligent Cruise Control. It will also receive Nissan's iconic Midnight Edition package featuring lots of black exterior accents, better lighting and unique badging.

The Pathfinder ME will be available in Magnetic Black, Pearl White or Gun Metallic.

With room for seven people and plenty of new technology, the new Nissan Pathfinder could make for a good family vehicle without soccer-mom stigma or the lackluster looks of a minivan.