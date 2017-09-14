Audi Promotes Emmy Awards with a High-Revving Orchestra
In sponsoring the Emmys, Audi plans to run "Audi Orchestra" commercials with popular TV themes using its cars as instruments.
Audi USA is scheduled to host the 69th annual Emmy Awards this year, and for its commercials' theme songs, the automaker is foregoing traditional musical instruments in favor of a petrolhead's favorite sound, the exhaust note.
This will be Audi's seventh year in a row hosting the awards ceremony, which honors the best programs on American television. Its advertising campaign timed to the occasion will featuring some of its flagship performance cars.
Audi released three commercials on Wednesday that will air on national television before the Emmys on Sept. 17.
For what's titled the "Audi Orchestra Campaign," the automaker chose three influential theme songs that define American culture: The songs from Cheers, Star Trek and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Alongside a talented human orchestra, Audi completes the ensemble with the racing-bred R8 V10 Plus supercar, 5-cylinder "pocket R8" Audi TT RS, and sporty SQ5 SUV, which act as the leading instruments for each tune.
In addition to the commercials, Audi will host the red carpet event and rooftop parties with the SQ5 and Q7 on display alongside TV's favorite celebrities. The SUVs will also transport VIPs including Stephen Colbert to and from the show.
- RELATEDWatch the Audi R8 Commercial Banned in Great BritainAdvertising authority claims the ad linked speed with excitement. (Which is a problem, apparently.)READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Game of Thrones Stars Take a Ride In Two-Seat Formula 1 CarsKit Harington and Liam Cunningham ride along for some unforgettable laps around Monza.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeremy Clarkson Will Pop By the Game of Thrones Set on The Grand TourAs you can see, he‘s already a member of House Baratheon.READ NOW
- RELATEDHyundai Promotes 2018 Sonata's Daily Drivability in New TV SpotHyundai says the new Sonata will make the daily commute a lot less dreary.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Intense Fan-Made Shelby GT350 CommercialThis impressive video wasn't actually made by Ford, just by fans.READ NOW