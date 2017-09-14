Audi Brings a Pair of Smart, Electric Concepts to Frankfurt

Rather than bringing one ultra-futuristic concept car that looks like it’s from a different planet to the Frankfurt Motor Show, Audi presented two different design studies in Frankfurt, reports Car and Driver.

One is a crossover named Elaine, and it’s the queen of Audi's castle when it comes to autonomous driving. The other is a very futuristic sedan called the Aicon which appears to make a leap into into Audi’s distant future. Both cars are all electric.



The Elaine looks like Audi's E-Tron Sportback, which we saw earlier this year, but it’s a more fleshed-out concept, making it a step closer to production. Audi says it wants three electric vehicles in their lineup by 2020 and some version of the Elaine is likely to be one of them.