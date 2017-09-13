2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Hot Hatch Debuts in Frankfurt

Suzuki has unveiled its all-new 2018 Swift Sport at the Frankfurt Motor Show. While the Japanese automaker stopped selling cars in the United States in 2012, and there’s no sign that they’re coming back, they’re still a prominent player in the global auto market.

If the Suzuki Swift name sounds familiar, it’s because it was sold in the U.S. as the basis for the Chevy Sprint and Geo Metro subcompacts.