This Rad Buick Regal GS Wagon Lookalike Won't Be Available in the U.S.

While this Opel has the look of a Regal GS wagon, it has two engine options which are both different from the only engine available in our Regal GS. These are the 2.0-liter LTG turbo-four, which will be standard on the Regals in the U.S., along with a 2.0-liter BiTurbo diesel, which makes less power and more torque than the petrol engine. (Neither engine is as potent as the naturally-aspirated LGX 3.6-liter V-6 found in the 2018 Buick Regal GS, which makes 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque.)



That said, the Holden Commodore VXR is confirmed to get the LGX engine available as either a Sportback or a wagon, according to Motor Authority. I guess we need to move to Australia if we want to drive the true Buick Regal GS wagon of our dreams.