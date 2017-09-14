This Foldable Drone Aims to Fix 'Last Centimeter' Delivery

According to Phys, the protective cage wasn't the only thing designed in-house. The EPFL also developed the autonomous flight software it uses. It creates a flightplan, drops off the package and returns to base. Users can, of course, track all of this via smartphone.

"This project is a work in progress. In addition to strengthening its ability to detect and avoid objects, we are exploring possibilities to increase the drone's payload capacity and enhance its autonomy," says Przemyslaw Kornatowski, the lead developer. "Throughout the summer, we tested our human-friendly, drone delivery system on the EPFL campus, delivering items to people over 150 test flights," Kornatowski says.

As we previously reported, a California-based company makes parachutes for drones, so users can breathe a little easier in the face of potential damage if their UAVs fall from the sky. Kornatowski and his team agree with that concept, as their drone comes equipped with a chute, too. We'll be sure to keep on eye on this delivery drone, and report on any exciting developments.