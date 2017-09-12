The New Porsche Cayenne Turbo Is a 550-HP SUV Speed Machine

The all-new version of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo has made its world premiere at the 67th International Motor Show in Frankfurt.

The new third-generation Cayenne Turbo sits nicely at the top of the Cayenne model line. In terms of performance, Porsche claims the new Cayenne Turbo accelerates from zero to 62 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds—which can be dropped to 3.9 with the optional Sport Chrono Package. The car is capable of a top speed of 177 miles per hour.

The Cayenne Turbo's healthy new 4.0-liter twin turbo V-8 engine is packed with 550 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque, outshining the previous engine by 30 horsepower and 14 lb-ft. The turbochargers of the engine are housed inside the vee, which allows for quicker response minimizing any lag produced by the turbocharged engine. The engine is fitted to a new eight speed Tiptronic S transmission—there's no PDK option.