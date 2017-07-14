This Ferrari Collection Could Be Yours for Just Under $20 Million

There's no way to spend millions of dollars on rare luxury items like at an old-fashioned car auction. Most of these cars will sit in an air-conditioned garage in the French Riviera until a higher bidder comes along, but we can drool over them at the auction house, for now. Vintage Ferraris are no strangers to the auction block, often breaking price records and making classic Italian cars even more unobtainable. However, one vintage car auction in California has a deal on a baker's dozen of rare Ferraris that is hard to pass up, if you have the money that is.

The auctioneers at RM Sotheby's have a special collection of Ferraris that need owners by August 19th. The list features, from least expensive to most expensive: 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS, 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB ‘Vetroresina’, 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia,1984 Ferrari 512 BBi, 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale, 2009 Ferrari 16M Scuderia Spider, 2005 Ferrari 575 Superamerica, another 1984 Ferrari 512 BBi (with just 553 miles on it), 1969 Ferrari Dino 206 GT, 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO, 1991 Ferrari F40, 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta, and a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta.

According to Autoweek, this lot totals up to nearly $19 million, although you don't have to buy them all. Predictions for Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta range as high as $10 million, so that clearly makes up the bulk of the steep price. The rest of the cars average in the $300,000 range, although the 328 GTS can be had for just under $100,000.

All of the cars are relatively low mileage and are from an unnamed collector who is selling his or her collection to fund a business venture, where he or she will probably be able to buy back the entire collection soon after.

These cars will go up for auction during Monterey Car Week, and definitely won't be the only exquisite cars on display in Pebble Beach.