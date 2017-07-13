Tuner Makes the Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster More Insane With 970 HP

The Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster is already a force to reckoned with, but Lambo decided it didn't have enough kick and built the Aventador SV and SV Roadster. Only 500 of the 6.5-liter V-12 roadsters were built and at $530,0075, it had a very limited customer base. If you can't find Roadster for sale, you can now buy an Aventador S for "only" $421,350, which is still a huge upgrade over the normal Aventador. However, one tuning company thought that this still wasn't enough.

German performance car tuner Novitec has gotten ahold of an SV Roadster and made it more ludicrous than Chris Bridges. Digital Trends reports that the Novitec Aventador SV Roadster has been given the full Novitec treatment including more power, bigger wheels, more carbon fiber, improved aerodynamics, and a custom-made exhaust. Novitec supercharged the Aventador's massive V-12 engine to produce an eye-watering 970 horsepower, which is a 220-horsepower gain over the stock SV Roadster.

This is yet another model to get Novitec's full tuning treatment, where it joins an arsenal of custom Huracáns and an Aventador SV Coupe. According to the model list on Novitec's website, a tuned Aventador S is also on the way.

The question that immediately springs to mind is, "Why?" The answer, however, is quite simple; it wouldn't be a Lamborghini if it wasn't positively ridiculous.